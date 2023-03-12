TÄNA ÖÖSEL | Maailmakuulsad staarid, melu ja skandaalid: Hollywoodis jagatakse 95. korda Oscareid

Jaanuaris avaldati ka tänavused nominendid. Kõige rohkem ehk 11 nominatsiooni kogus film „Kõik, kõikjal ja korraga“. Üheksa nominatsiooni said nii Netflixi sõjafilm „Läänerinel muutuseta“ kui ka hetkel Eesti kinodes mängitav must komöödia „Inisherini hinged“.

Vaata 2023. aasta nominentide täispikka nimekirja:

Parim film



„Läänerindel muutuseta“ (“All Quiet on the Western Front“)

„Avatar: vee olemus“ (“Avatar: The Way of Water“)

„Inisherini hinged“ (“The Banshees of Inisherin“)

„Elvis“

„Kõik, kõikjal ja korraga“ (“Everything Everywhere All At Once“)

„Fabelmanid“ (“The Fabelmans“)

„Tar“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

„Kurbuse kolmnurk“ (“Triangle of Sadness“)

„Naised räägivad“ (“Women Talking“)

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja



Brendan Gleeson filmis „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Brian Tyree Henry filmis „Causeway“

Judd Hirsch filmis „The Fabelmans“

Barry Keoghan filmis „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Ke Huy Quan filmis „Everything Everywhere All At Once“

Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja



Angela Bassett filmis „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

Hong Chau filmis „The Whale“

Kerry Condon filmis „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Jamie Lee Curtis filmis „Everything Everywhere All At Once“

Stephanie Hsu filmis „Everything Everywhere All At Once“

Parim kostüümidisain



„Babylon“

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

„Elvis“

„Everything Everywhere All At Once“

„Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris“

Parim originaalmuusika



„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Babylon“

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Everything Everywhere All At Once“

„The Fabelmans“

Parim lühianimatsioon



„The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse“

„The Flying Sailor“

„Ice Merchants“

„My Year of Dicks“

„An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Believed It“

Parim lühifilm



„An Irish Goodbye“

„Ivalu“

„Le Pupille“

„Night Ride“

„The Red Suitcase“

Parim heli



„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Batman“

„Elvis“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

Parim võõrkeelne film



„All Quiet on The Western Front“

„Close“

„Argentina, 1985“

„EO“

„A Quiet Girl“

Parim meespeaosatäitja



Austin Butler filmis „Elvis“

Colin Farrell filmis „The Banshees“