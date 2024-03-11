BLOGI JA FOTOD | „Oppenheimer“ tegi Oscarite jagamisel puhta vuugi: koju mindi lausa seitsme auhinnaga!

„Killers of the Flower Moon“

Martin Scorsese, „Killers of the Flower Moon“

Robert De Niro, „Killers of the Flower Moon“

Lily Gladstone, „Killers of the Flower Moon“

„Killers of the Flower Moon“

„Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny“

„Killers of the Flower Moon“

VÕITJA: „Oppenheimer“

„Poor Things“

Parim filmilaul

„The Fire Inside“, Flamin’ Hot

„I’m Just Ken“, Barbie

„It Never Went Away“, American Symphony

„Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)“, Killers of the Flower Moon

VÕITJA: „What Was I Made For?“, Barbie

Parim montaaž

„Anatomy of a Fall“

„The Holdovers“

„Killers of the Flower Moon“

VÕITJA: „Oppenheimer“

„Poor Things“

Parim kunstnikutöö

„Barbie“

„Killers of the Flower Moon“

„Napoleon“

„Oppenheimer“

VÕITJA: „Poor Things“

Parim kostüümikunstnik

„Barbie“

„Killers of the Flower Moon“

„Napoleon“

„Oppenheimer“

VÕITJA: „Poor Things“

Parim grimm ja soeng

„Golda“

„Maestro“

„Oppenheimer“

VÕITJA: „Poor Things“

„Society of the Snow“

Parim heli

„The Creator“

„Maestro“

„Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One“

„Oppenheimer“

VÕITJA: „The Zone of Interest“

Parimad eriefetktid

„The Creator“

VÕITJA: „Godzilla Minus One“

„Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“

„Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One“

„Napoleon“

Parim rahvusvaheline film

„Io Capitano“

„Perfect Days“

„Society of the Snow“

„The Teachers’ Lounge“

VÕITJA: „The Zone of Interest“

Parim animafilm

VÕITJA: „The Boy and the Heron“

„Elemental“

„Nimona“

„Robot Dreams“

„Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“

Parim lühianimatsioon

„Letter to a Pig“

„Ninety-Five Senses“

„Our Uniform“

„Pachyderme“

VÕITJA: „War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko“

Parim lühifilm

„The After“

„Invincible“

„Knight of Fortune“

„Red, White and Blue“

VÕITJA: „The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar“

Parim dokumentaalfilm

„Bobi Wine: The People’s President“

„The Eternal Memory“

„Four Daughters“

„To Kill a Tiger“

VÕITJA: „20 Days in Mariupol“

Parim lühidokumentaal

„The ABCs of Book Banning“

„The Barber of Little Rock“

„Island in Between“

VÕITJA: „The Last Repair Shop“

„Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó“