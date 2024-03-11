BLOGI JA FOTOD | „Oppenheimer“ tegi Oscarite jagamisel puhta vuugi: koju mindi lausa seitsme auhinnaga!(9)
Ööl vastu esmaspäeva jagati juba 96. korda välja filmimaailma tähtsaimad auhinnad ehk Oscarid. Suurima saagiga läksid koju „Oppenheimeri“ tegijad, kes viisid koju seitse Oscarit.
„Oppenheimerile“ sai ainukesena vastu linateos „Poor Things“ ehk „Vaesekesed“, mis teenis neli kuldmeest. Antud filmi peaosatäitja Emma Stone sai auhinnatud parima näitlejanna kategoorias. Eelmise aasta vaieldamatult suurim kassahitt „Barbie“ teenis ühe Oscari - filmi eest tõi kastanid tulest välja lauljatar Billie Eilish, kes võitis parima filmilaulu kategoorias.
Õhtut juhtis telenägu Jimmy Kimmel, kelle jaoks oli tegemist neljanda korraga olla selles ametis.
Erinevate kategooriate, nominentidega ja võitjatega saab tutvuda pärast otseblogi.
KATEGOORIAD JA VÕITJAD
Parim film
„American Fiction“
„Anatomy of a Fall“
„Barbie“
„The Holdovers“
„Killers of the Flower Moon“
„Maestro“
VÕITJA: „Oppenheimer“
„Past Lives“
„Poor Things“
„The Zone of Interest“
Parim näitlejanna
Annette Bening, „Nyad“
Lily Gladstone, „Killers of the Flower Moon“
Sandra Hüller, „Anatomy of a Fall“
Carey Mulligan, „Maestro“
VÕITJA: Emma Stone, „Poor Things“
Parim näitleja
Bradley Cooper, „Maestro“
Colman Domingo, „Rustin“
VÕITJA: Cillian Murphy, „Oppenheimer“
Paul Giamatti, „The Holdovers“
Jeffrey Wright, „American Fiction“
Parim näitlejanna kõrvalosas
Emily Blunt, „Oppenheimer“
Danielle Brooks, „The Color Purple“
America Ferrera, „Barbie“
Jodie Foster, „Nyad“
VÕITJA: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, „The Holdovers“
Parim näitleja kõrvalosas
Sterling K. Brown, „American Fiction“
Robert De Niro, „Killers of the Flower Moon“
VÕITJA: Robert Downey Jr., „Oppenheimer“
Ryan Gosling, „Barbie“
Mark Ruffalo, „Poor Things“
Parim režissöör
Justine Triet, „Anatomy of a Fall“
Martin Scorsese, „Killers of the Flower Moon“
VÕITJA: Christopher Nolan, „Oppenheimer“
Yorgos Lanthimos, „Poor Things“
Jonathan Glazer, „The Zone of Interest“
Parim algupärane stsenaarium
VÕITJA: „Anatomy of a Fall“
„The Holdovers“
„Maestro“
„May December“
„Past Lives“
Parim kohandatud stsenaarium
VÕITJA: „American Fiction“
„Barbie“
„Oppenheimer“
„Poor Things“
„The Zone of Interest“
Parim operaatoritöö
„El Conde“
„Killers of the Flower Moon“
„Maestro“
VÕITJA: „Oppenheimer“
„Poor Things“
Parim filmimuusika
„American Fiction“
„Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny“
„Killers of the Flower Moon“
VÕITJA: „Oppenheimer“
„Poor Things“
Parim filmilaul
„The Fire Inside“, Flamin’ Hot
„I’m Just Ken“, Barbie
„It Never Went Away“, American Symphony
„Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)“, Killers of the Flower Moon
VÕITJA: „What Was I Made For?“, Barbie
Parim montaaž
„Anatomy of a Fall“
„The Holdovers“
„Killers of the Flower Moon“
VÕITJA: „Oppenheimer“
„Poor Things“
Parim kunstnikutöö
„Barbie“
„Killers of the Flower Moon“
„Napoleon“
„Oppenheimer“
VÕITJA: „Poor Things“
Parim kostüümikunstnik
„Barbie“
„Killers of the Flower Moon“
„Napoleon“
„Oppenheimer“
VÕITJA: „Poor Things“
Parim grimm ja soeng
„Golda“
„Maestro“
„Oppenheimer“
VÕITJA: „Poor Things“
„Society of the Snow“
Parim heli
„The Creator“
„Maestro“
„Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One“
„Oppenheimer“
VÕITJA: „The Zone of Interest“
Parimad eriefetktid
„The Creator“
VÕITJA: „Godzilla Minus One“
„Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“
„Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One“
„Napoleon“
Parim rahvusvaheline film
„Io Capitano“
„Perfect Days“
„Society of the Snow“
„The Teachers’ Lounge“
VÕITJA: „The Zone of Interest“
Parim animafilm
VÕITJA: „The Boy and the Heron“
„Elemental“
„Nimona“
„Robot Dreams“
„Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“
Parim lühianimatsioon
„Letter to a Pig“
„Ninety-Five Senses“
„Our Uniform“
„Pachyderme“
VÕITJA: „War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko“
Parim lühifilm
„The After“
„Invincible“
„Knight of Fortune“
„Red, White and Blue“
VÕITJA: „The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar“
Parim dokumentaalfilm
„Bobi Wine: The People’s President“
„The Eternal Memory“
„Four Daughters“
„To Kill a Tiger“
VÕITJA: „20 Days in Mariupol“
Parim lühidokumentaal
„The ABCs of Book Banning“
„The Barber of Little Rock“
„Island in Between“
VÕITJA: „The Last Repair Shop“
„Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó“