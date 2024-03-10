OTSEBLOGI JA -FOTOD | Suur Oscarite õhtu! Õhtu esimene kuldmehike on välja antud(1)
Ööl vastu esmaspäeva jagatakse juba 96. korda välja filmimaailma tähtsaimad auhinnad ehk Oscarid. Kroonika toob kuldmehikeste jagamise lugejateni otseblogi vahendusel.
Suur galaõhtu algab Eesti aja järgi kell 1 öösel, kuid tund enne seda hakkavad suured staarid mööda filmimaailma kõige glamuursemat punast vaipa kõndima. Kõige uhkemad kleidid toob Kroonika lugejateni galeriide vahendusel.
Õhtut juhib telenägu Jimmy Kimmel, kes on selles rollis Oscarite galal neljandat korda.
Erinevate kategooriate, nominentidega ja hiljem ka võitjatega saab tutvuda pärast otseblogi.
NOMINENDID
Parim film
„American Fiction“
„Anatomy of a Fall“
„Barbie“
„The Holdovers“
„Killers of the Flower Moon“
„Maestro“
„Oppenheimer“
„Past Lives“
„Poor Things“
„The Zone of Interest“
Parim näitlejanna
Annette Bening, „Nyad“
Lily Gladstone, „Killers of the Flower Moon“
Sandra Hüller, „Anatomy of a Fall“
Carey Mulligan, „Maestro“
Emma Stone, „Poor Things“
Parim näitleja
Bradley Cooper, „Maestro“
Colman Domingo, „Rustin“
Paul Giamatti, „The Holdovers“
Cillian Murphy, „Oppenheimer“
Jeffrey Wright, „American Fiction“
Parim näitlejanna kõrvalosas
Emily Blunt, „Oppenheimer“
Danielle Brooks, „The Color Purple“
America Ferrera, „Barbie“
Jodie Foster, „Nyad“
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, „The Holdovers“
Parim näitleja kõrvalosas
Sterling K. Brown, „American Fiction“
Robert De Niro, „Killers of the Flower Moon“
Robert Downey Jr., „Oppenheimer“
Ryan Gosling, „Barbie“
Mark Ruffalo, „Poor Things“
Parim režissöör
Justine Triet, „Anatomy of a Fall“
Martin Scorsese, „Killers of the Flower Moon“
Christopher Nolan, „Oppenheimer“
Yorgos Lanthimos, „Poor Things“
Jonathan Glazer, „The Zone of Interest“
Parim algupärane stsenaarium
„Anatomy of a Fall“
„The Holdovers“
„Maestro“
„May December“
„Past Lives“
Parim kohandatud stsenaarium
„American Fiction“
„Barbie“
„Oppenheimer“
„Poor Things“
„The Zone of Interest“
Parim operaatoritöö
„El Conde“
„Killers of the Flower Moon“
„Maestro“
„Oppenheimer“
„Poor Things“
Parim filmimuusika
„American Fiction“
„Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny“
„Killers of the Flower Moon“
„Oppenheimer“
„Poor Things“
Parim filmilaul
„The Fire Inside“, Flamin’ Hot
„I’m Just Ken“, Barbie
„It Never Went Away“, American Symphony
„Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)“, Killers of the Flower Moon
„What Was I Made For?“, Barbie
Parim montaaž
„Anatomy of a Fall“
„The Holdovers“
„Killers of the Flower Moon“
„Oppenheimer“
„Poor Things“
Parim kunstnikutöö
„Barbie“
„Killers of the Flower Moon“
„Napoleon“
„Oppenheimer“
„Poor Things“
Parim kostüümikunstnik
„Barbie“
„Killers of the Flower Moon“
„Napoleon“
„Oppenheimer“
„Poor Things“
Parim grimm ja soeng
„Golda“
„Maestro“
„Oppenheimer“
„Poor Things“
„Society of the Snow“
Parim heli
„The Creator“
„Maestro“
„Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One“
„Oppenheimer“
„The Zone of Interest“
Parimad heliefetktid
„The Creator“
„Godzilla Minus One“
„Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“
„Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One“
„Napoleon“
Parim rahvusvaheline film
„Io Capitano“
„Perfect Days“
„Society of the Snow“
„The Teachers’ Lounge“
„The Zone of Interest“
Parim animafilm
„The Boy and the Heron“
„Elemental“
„Nimona“
„Robot Dreams“
„Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“
Parim lühianimatsioon
„Letter to a Pig“
„Ninety-Five Senses“
„Our Uniform“
„Pachyderme“
„War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko“
Parim lühifilm
„The After“
„Invincible“
„Knight of Fortune“
„Red, White and Blue“
„The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar“
Parim dokumentaalfilm
„Bobi Wine: The People’s President“
„The Eternal Memory“
„Four Daughters“
„To Kill a Tiger“
„20 Days in Mariupol“
Parim lühidokumentaal
„The ABCs of Book Banning“
„The Barber of Little Rock“
„Island in Between“
„The Last Repair Shop“
„Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó“