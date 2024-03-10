OTSEBLOGI JA -FOTOD | Suur Oscarite õhtu! Õhtu esimene kuldmehike on välja antud

Parim montaaž

„Killers of the Flower Moon“

Parim kunstnikutöö

„Killers of the Flower Moon“

Parim kostüümikunstnik

„Killers of the Flower Moon“

Parim grimm ja soeng

„Society of the Snow“

Parim heli

Parimad heliefetktid

„Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“

Parim rahvusvaheline film

„Society of the Snow“

Parim animafilm

„The Boy and the Heron“

„Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“

Parim lühianimatsioon

„War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko“