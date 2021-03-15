Kas sinu lemmik sai nimetatud? Selgusid 2021. aasta Oscarite nominendid

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"News of the World"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie. Farmageddon", rež-id: Will Becher, Richard Phelan

"Over the Moon", rež-id: Glen Keane, John Kahrs

"The Man Who Sold His Skin", rež: Kaouther Ben Hania

"News of the World"

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

"News of the World," helilooja James Newton Howard

Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday")

Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Leslie Odom, Jr. ("One Night in Miami")

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Sasha Baron Cohen ("Trial of the Chicago 7")

David Fincher ("Mank")

Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")

Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland")

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")

Parim lühidokumentaal



"Colette"

"A Concerto Is A Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Latasha"

Parim dokumentaalfilm



"Collective", rež: Alexander Nanau

"Crip Camp", rež-id: James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham

"The Mole Agent", rež: Maite Alberdi

"My Octopus Teacher", rež-id: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

"Time", rež: Garrett Bradley

Parim film



"The Father", rež: Florian Zeller

"Judas and the Black Messiah", rež: Shaka King

"Mank", rež: David Fincher

"Minari", rez: Lee Isaac Chung

"Nomadland", rež: Chloe Zhao

"Promising Young Woman", rež: Emerald Fennell

"Sound of Metal", rež: Darius Marder

"The Trial of the Chicago 7", rež: Aaron Sorkin

Parim grimm



"Emma"

"Hillybilly Elegy"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Pinocchio"

Parim laul



"Fight for You" ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

"Hear My Voice" ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

"Húsavík" ("Eurovision Song Contest")

"Io Si (Seen)" ("The Life Ahead")

"Speak Now" ("One Night in Miami")

Parim kunstnikutöö

"The Father"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Tenet"