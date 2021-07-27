Staarid
27.07.2021, 15:14

EMOTSIOONID LAES | Vaata, kuidas tähistasid Eesti staarid epeenaiskonna olümpiakulda

 (2)
Eesti epeenaiskonna finaal Tokyo2020 27.07.2021
Eesti epeenaiskonna finaal Tokyo2020 27.07.2021
Foto: Andres Putting
Eesti epeenaised teenisid Eestile esimese olümpiakulla pärast Kristina Šmigun-Vähi võitu taliolümpial.

Võidule elasid kaasa nii teised sportlased, telesaatejuhid kui ka tõsielustaarid.

HEIDY PURGA

Foto: Instagram

ANDRES PUUSEPP

Foto: Instagram

NUBLU

Foto: Instagram

ANETT KONTAVEIT

Foto: Instagram

HANNA MARTINSON

Foto: Instagram

KEILI SÜKIJAINEN

Foto: Instagram

JÜRI POOTSMANN

Foto: Instagram

JÜRI BUTŠAKOV

Foto: Instagram

KETHI UIBOMÄGI

Foto: Instagram

VILLEMDRILLEM

Foto: Instagram

HELENA KLAAR

Foto: Instagram

RAUNO MÄRKS

LIIS LASS

Foto: Instagram

ANNI RAHULA

Foto: Instagram

OTT KIIVIKAS

Foto: Instagram

LAURI PEDAJA

Foto: Instagram

